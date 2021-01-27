 Skip to main content
Scott Perunovich
Scott Perunovich

Q: How far are Jake Neighbours and Scott Perunovich from getting a shot in the NHL?

Day two of camp

St. Louis Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn, left, talks with defenseman Scott Perunovich during a practice. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: Neighbours has a long way to go, and he may not end up getting in many games this season. Perunovich will depend on how the defenseman situation sorts out. At present, when Bortuzzo is healthy, Perunovich is 10th in line on the blueline. If the Blues make a trade and/or someone gets hurt, then all of a sudden he's real close. And if Perunovich finds his way onto the 23-man roster, chances are the Blues will get him in a game.

 

