Scouting for art, not baseball players
The St. Louis Art Museum has acquired 833 works — prints, drawings, collages, photos — that a curator says is "transformative" for its collection. The source of all that art? Former Cardinals ballplayer Ted Simmons and his wife, Maryanne. Our Jane Henderson sat down with the couple to talk about the artwork and why they keep the sports memorabilia in the attic. 

• "American Idol" judge Katy Perry said Sunday night that Lake Saint Louis teen Michael Gerow is top 10 material. He performed his original song "Nice Boy."

Jon Hamm turns 50 on Wednesday. And he's set to reunite with "30 Rock" love interest Tina Fey in a film directed by his "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery. 

• And did you see Oprah's revealing royal sit-down last night with Harry and Meghan? The expert interviewer reminded us why she's still the American media queen. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

