 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seattle expansion
0 comments

Seattle expansion

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Seeing how the roster is currently constructed, who do you feel gets exposed in the Seattle expansion draft?

A: I wrote a story on this about two months ago. And for now, I'm sticking with the players I had protected back them:

Forwards: Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas.

Defensemen: Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko.

Goalie: Jordan Binnington.

In theory, everyone else would be exposed.

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports