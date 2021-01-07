St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) skates away after a shot on goal during the third period of a scrimmage at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) takes extra shots at the end of practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson
Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
General manager Doug Armstrong has been an out-of-the-box thinker for the Blues.
Q: Seeing how the roster is currently constructed, who do you feel gets exposed in the Seattle expansion draft?
A: I wrote a story on this about two months ago. And for now, I'm sticking with the players I had protected back them:
Forwards: Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas.
Defensemen: Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko.
Goalie: Jordan Binnington.
In theory, everyone else would be exposed.
