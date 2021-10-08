Seattle Kraken

Players to watch: Former Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn will play huge roles. Schwartz is one of the NHL’s better two-way wingers, and Dunn could have his offensive breakout from the blue line. Center Jared McCann could emerge as a true No. 1 center, and sturdy defensemen Mark Giordano, Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak will make the Kraken tough in their own end. The team made its biggest investment in goal with Philipp Grubauer.