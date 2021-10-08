 Skip to main content
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz (17) leads teammates on the ice after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers late in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Everett, Wash. The Kraken won 2-1. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

2021 record: None

Players to watch: Former Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn will play huge roles. Schwartz is one of the NHL’s better two-way wingers, and Dunn could have his offensive breakout from the blue line. Center Jared McCann could emerge as a true No. 1 center, and sturdy defensemen Mark Giordano, Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak will make the Kraken tough in their own end. The team made its biggest investment in goal with Philipp Grubauer.

Outlook: GM Ron Francis is building this expansion club from the back end with strong goaltending and defense. That’s great, but the Kraken lack the sort of firepower that helped the Vegas Golden Knights to enter the NHL with a big splash.

