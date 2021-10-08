Seattle Kraken

2021 record: None
Players to watch: Former Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn will play huge roles. Schwartz is one of the NHL’s better two-way wingers, and Dunn could have his offensive breakout from the blue line. Center Jared McCann could emerge as a true No. 1 center, and sturdy defensemen Mark Giordano, Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak will make the Kraken tough in their own end. The team made its biggest investment in goal with Philipp Grubauer.
Outlook: GM Ron Francis is building this expansion club from the back end with strong goaltending and defense. That’s great, but the Kraken lack the sort of firepower that helped the Vegas Golden Knights to enter the NHL with a big splash.