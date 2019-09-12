When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
Classic metal singer-songwriter Sebastian Bach, who fronted Skid Row, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album on his current tour. Bach will play the album in its entirety. “Thirty years later people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago,” he said on his Facebook page. The album has sold more than 5 million copies on the strength of songs including “Youth Gone Wild” and “Piece of Me.” By Kevin C. Johnson