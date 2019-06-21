Description: Secure 24 is a company where employees learn how to succeed and foster personal and professional growth, and their success will be enthusiastically celebrated thus creating a sales-centric culture focused on winning. At Secure24, we pride ourselves on our innovation, teamwork, and employee rewards. We have a strong company culture that inspires employee engagement and open communication.
Sector: Security
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2007
Employees: 120
Website: secure24promos.com