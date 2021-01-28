 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Self Care in the New Year’
0 comments

‘Self Care in the New Year’

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When 6 p.m. Jan. 29 • Where facebook.com/repstl; youtube.com/repstlvideoHow much Free • More info repstl.org

Experts on developing a healthy mind, body and spirit will participate in a webinar discussion in the latest installment of REPresent STL, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ community learning series. The livestreamed event will be moderated by Adena Varner, director of learning and community engagement. Panelists include yoga practitioner Kelley Bauer, medical family therapist Deanna D. Granger, psychologist Dr. Gwin Stewart and personal trainer Christian Varner. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports