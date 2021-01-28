‘Self Care in the New Year’

When 6 p.m. Jan. 29 • Where facebook.com/repstl; youtube.com/repstlvideo • How much Free • More info repstl.org
Experts on developing a healthy mind, body and spirit will participate in a webinar discussion in the latest installment of REPresent STL, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ community learning series. The livestreamed event will be moderated by Adena Varner, director of learning and community engagement. Panelists include yoga practitioner Kelley Bauer, medical family therapist Deanna D. Granger, psychologist Dr. Gwin Stewart and personal trainer Christian Varner. By Calvin Wilson