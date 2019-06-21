Description: Seniors Helping Seniors provides job opportunities for mature older adults as well as younger caregivers, thus utilizing the life experience of one and the training and strength of the other, drawing from both to provide a wide range of services for seniors who need help to remain safe at home. Our caregivers can truly empathize with the barriers seniors are facing, while understanding their need to remain as independent as possible. When we match a caregiver with a senior who needs care, our goal is to put two people together who will mutually benefit from the relationship and services provided.
Sector: Private, non-medical care
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2009
Employees: 119
Purpose: To match experienced caregivers who understand the needs of seniors and have a desire to improve their quality of life, with seniors who need services thus creating a mutually gratifying relationship.
Vision: The strength and compassion that is born out of one person who truly wants to help another person who needs help provides benefit for both.
Mission: Seniors Helping Seniors(r) in home services is dedicated to providing exceptional care for seniors and their family members by providing the best quality caregiver to meet each senior's individual needs, emotionally and physically through consistency, dependability, empathy and open communication.
Company Values:
Dependability: We are committed to our clients and caregivers so both know they can count on us and each other to achieve mutual goals.
Compassion: We focus on listening, understanding and working together to meet our client's and caregiver's needs
Respect:We pride ourselves in knowing our clients and caregivers feel respected and appreciated.
Website: seniorcarestlouiswest.com