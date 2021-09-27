 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 28: Wild Cards
0 comments

Sept. 28: Wild Cards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

• Cardinals 8, Astros 0 in Houston

• Phillies 4, Braves 3 (13 innings) in Atlanta

Thirteen days earlier the Cardinals modified the rotation in hope that Chris Carpenter would make this start and it would have meaning. Carpenter took care of his part with a brisk 2-hour, 20-minute shutout that included 11 strikeouts. Meaning came later. With champagne outside the door, the Cardinals watched from their clubhouse as Atlanta squandered a 3-1 lead and Chase Utley tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Kimbrel's meltdown included 16 balls in 29 pitches and two walks that set up the sac fly. The go-ahead hit came from Hunter Pence in the 13th, and David Herndon closed it out in his seventh appearance of the season. Atlanta rookie Freddie Freeman ends his team's season by bouncing into a double play. It is the first night since June 8 that the Braves don't at least share in the lead for the National League wild card. It is the only night that mattered.

And it was just the beginning.

Read our original coverage

September 28.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News