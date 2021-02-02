Seriously cheesy

As dinnertime approaches, allow us to tempt your taste buds. In today's What to Eat Now column, restaurant critic Ian Froeb writes about Phillies Cheesesteaks, a new addition to University City.
The cheesesteak is owner Mel Harlston's favorite sandwich. He saw an opening in the St. Louis market because, he says, there were no cheesesteaks to his liking. Read more about Ian's visit to the first-time restaurateur's shop.
Also, check out these features:
• Two new comedies center on public relations professionals who manage celebrity egos and scandals. But the characters in "Call My Agent!" are less repellent than their counterparts in "Flack."
• St. Louis rapper Nelly made his first appearance in the pages of the Post-Dispatch on this date in 2000. See what pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson wrote way back then.
• And a look back at the life and career of actor Hal Holbrook, who has died at age 95.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor