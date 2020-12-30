 Skip to main content
Shahid Khan speculation
Shahid Khan speculation

Shahid Khan, Bob McNair

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is shown before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Q: The growing frustration between Jacksonville and the Jaguars seems to be taking on a St. Louis vibe pre Los Angeles relocation. Could Jaguars owner Shahid Khan's connections to the St. Louis area stir up speculation of the Jaguars moving here?

A: Khan seems to be eyeing London a lot more than St. Louis.

Besides, Trevor Lawrence will save the Jacksonville Jags. Or so I'm told.

But yes, that whole vibe has a St Louis smell to it, doesn't it?

St. Louis should be wise enough by now to not get fooled into being a phony stalking horse.

Sports