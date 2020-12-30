Shahid Khan speculation

Q: The growing frustration between Jacksonville and the Jaguars seems to be taking on a St. Louis vibe pre Los Angeles relocation. Could Jaguars owner Shahid Khan's connections to the St. Louis area stir up speculation of the Jaguars moving here?
A: Khan seems to be eyeing London a lot more than St. Louis.
Besides, Trevor Lawrence will save the Jacksonville Jags. Or so I'm told.
But yes, that whole vibe has a St Louis smell to it, doesn't it?
St. Louis should be wise enough by now to not get fooled into being a phony stalking horse.