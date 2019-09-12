When 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday • Where Performance begins at Page and Ferguson avenues in Pagedale • How much Free; reservations recommended • More info sfstl.com
Based on Shakespeare's "As You Like It," this Shakespeare in the Streets production aims to bridge the urban-rural divide. The show will be staged in two locations, with Act 1 presented at the corner of Page and Ferguson avenues in Pagedale, and Act 2 at the edge of the Mississippi River in southern Calhoun County. Bus transportation will be provided. By Calvin Wilson