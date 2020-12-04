“Shakespeare in a Divided America” by James Shapiro

The Columbia University professor makes the case that arguments about the Bard’s plays have long reflected our conflicted beliefs as a nation about hot-button issues such as immigration, adultery, homosexuality and interracial love. “His writing continues to function as a canary in a coal mine, alerting us to, among other things, the toxic prejudices poisoning our cultural climate,” Shapiro writes in this entertaining and accessible book. (Faber & Faber)