'Shakespeare in Love'
When Thursday through Sept. 15; performance times vary • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $20-$40 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Insight Theatre presents a stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1998 film about playwright William Shakespeare and a romantic entanglement that supposedly inspired "Twelfth Night." The comedy-drama beat "Saving Private Ryan" for best picture, but does it hold up without Gwyneth Paltrow? Directed by Suki Peters. By Calvin Wilson