Irreverent and darkly funny, the Gallagher family from the South Side of Chicago is led by the morally challenged Frank Gallagher — William H. Macy dirtier and more disheveled than you have ever seen him. It’s a show with outrageous — yes, shameless — actions that will shock you and make you laugh until your sides hurt. But it’s not just about the laughs. Over nine seasons, the show has dealt with mental illness, addiction, crime, teen pregnancy, homophobia and more. It has made me cry, joyfully squeal and also groan when Fiona, Lip, Ian (pretty much any of the characters) once again screws up their life. I like to think if the Gallaghers were stuck in this pandemic, Frank would have already had multiple stimulus checks by now — and already blown them on drugs and alcohol. A Showtime series, the first nine seasons are available on Netflix. By Norma Klingsick
