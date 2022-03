Two years ago, almost as soon as we had sent our big "spring arts" issue of Go! Magazine to the printer, the cancellation announcements started rolling in. St. Patrick's Day parades were among the first large events to go as COVID-19 crept into the St. Louis area. This weekend, those parades return to the streets. Valerie Schremp Hahn has a guide to where you can celebrate — including a few new options.