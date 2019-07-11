When Sunday through July 20 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info stlzoo.org/sharkweek
Sunday is Shark Awareness Day, and that kicks off a celebration with fun, live music and candy giveaways at the St. Louis Zoo. Sunday through July 20, come to the zoo dressed as a shark (no face paint or masks for ages 13 and older, please) and get free admission to Stingrays at Caribbean Cove. You can also see the zoo’s bonnethead, white-spotted and brown-banded bamboo sharks. From noon to 3 p.m. July 19-20, listen to live Caribbean music by Mango Jay, and have fun with shark-themed games and activities. From 5 to 8 p.m. July 19, dance to the Zydeco Crawdaddys at Jungle Boogie. By Valerie Schremp Hahn