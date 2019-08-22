About 135 juried artists and craftspeople from across the country sell their works along tree-lined Flora Place for the annual Shaw Art Fair. There’s also live music, a food court and a children’s area. Proceeds will go toward community development and the philanthropic activities of the Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association.
When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6 • Where 4100-4200 blocks of Flora Place • How much $10, free for ages 14 and under; donate a nonperishable food item to save $1 • More info shawstlouis.org