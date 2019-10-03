Subscribe for 99¢
2016 Shaw Art Fair

Deb Matush of Kirkwood jokes with her friend Randy Bartram (not pictured) of Lake of the Ozarks while trying on hats by milliner Kay Rice of The Sassy Peacock Studio of Sunset Hills during the Shaw Art Fair along Flora Place in the Shaw neighborhood of St. Louis Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The fair, which began in 1993, is sponsored by the Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association. Photo by Sid Hastings

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where 4100-4200 blocks of Flora Place • How much $10, free for ages 14 and under • More info shawstlouis.org

About 135 juried artists and craftspeople from across the country sell their works along tree-lined Flora Place for the annual Shaw Art Fair. There’s also live music, a food court and a children’s area. Proceeds will go toward community development and the philanthropic activities of the Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association. By Valerie Schremp Hahn