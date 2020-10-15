The more than 2,400 acres of land that now make up Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit once belonged to five families who farmed it. One of them, the Roberts family, built a farmhouse on the property. It was still standing when the Missouri Botanical Garden bought the land in 1925. The house was eventually torn down, but the cemetery remains. At least four people are buried there, the last in 1867. The cemetery, located by the wetland parking lot, is more visible in winter but a trail leads to it. It’s surrounded by a stone wall, typical for farm families who kept cattle.
The second cemetery is actually a tombstone that was unearthed in 1993 as workers graded the land at the Whitmire Wildflower Garden. The garden sits next to the Bascom House, which was built by Thomas Crews in 1879. The headstone is for Mary Isabelle Davis, who was married to a second cousin of Crews. Davis died in Gray Summit on Sept. 4, 1884, at age 31 of congestive heart failure “after a 13 month illness at a family home,” according to research from a volunteer. Workers presume Davis is buried there.
During tours, interpreters use the cemeteries to talk about the families who lived on the land and their connection to the foliage there today, especially in the wildflower garden.
“It’s fantastic soil because nobody farmed there,” says Rachel Weller, coordinator of public programs. “They did it farther away from the house. And some of the areas closer to the cemetery, there are rows of trees that are property lines, and a lot of people don’t know how trees were used as property lines.”
Cedars, yucca and periwinkle are all plants that can indicate an old cemetery site, they point out.
More info • Shaw Nature Reserve, 307 Pinetum Loop Road, Gray Summit, Shawnature.org
