When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • When Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $26-$86 • More info ticketmaster.com.
Shawn Mendes is firmly entrenched among today’s top male pop performers, a list that includes Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Sam Smith and various members of One Direction. Mendes is headlining at stadiums and arenas, and his new No. 1 self-titled album includes “In the Blood” and much more. He recently collaborated with Camila Cabello on the song “Senorita.” Opening for Mendes is Grammy-winning singer Alessia Cara, whose latest album is “The Pains of Growing.” By Kevin C. Johnson