When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $80-$150 • More info ticketmaster.com
Even if you haven’t seen Shen Yun in person, the leaping is ubiquitous — a dancer leaping gracefully across billboards all over town, a line of men and women leaping gracefully across fliers in our mailboxes, the full company leaping gracefully across our TVs during commercials. At the theater, the dancers appear to leap from the digital backdrop onto the stage and then back into the screen. Shen Yun visits 150 cities each year, and its annual stop in St. Louis is a spectacle that leaps through 5,000 years of legends and cultures. VSH
