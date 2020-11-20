SHOOTOUT IN COLUMBIA EAST?

QUESTION: Given that South Carolina gives up 37 points per game, three defensive players are opting out of the rest of the season, and Missouri hasn’t played in three weeks, this game has the potential of a real offensive explosion. I found one place that has the over/under at 56. Seems a little low to me, but do you think the offenses will dominate Saturday? Can Mizzou generate offense like they did vs. LSU and much more offense than they did last game vs. Florida?
MATTER: I'm not sure the South Carolina offense can hold up its end of the bargain in a shootout against Missouri. The Gamecocks scored 42 against Ole Miss, but the Rebels have been one of the very worst defensive teams in the country all season. On its worst day this year, Mizzou's defense is still better than Ole Miss from top to bottom. A lot hinges on South Carolina's give-a-you-know-what factor. Do the Gamecocks care about this game and/or the rest of the season? Are they playing for anything at this point? If so, then I'd expect a competitive game. They've got issues defensively, but it's a solid offensive line and the running game has been strong most of the year. I think this has the chance to be an entertaining game if you don't have a rooting interest. And if you do, I'd like Missouri's chances.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!