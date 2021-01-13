 Skip to main content
Shortest leash?
Q: Which Blue that has made the opening-night roster has the shortest leash in terms of the taxi squad? Jordan Kyrou for forwards and Robert Bortuzzo for defenseman?

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, front, struggles to direct a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A: Kyrou doesn't have to go through waivers, so moving him (and eventually Mikkola, who also doesn't have to go through waivers) is easy. Among other players, it would be Mackenzie MacEachern, since he's the most likely to get through waivers (a second time). I don't think the Blues would want to risk putting Bortuzzo on waivers to move him to the taxi squad.

 

