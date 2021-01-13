Q: Which Blue that has made the opening-night roster has the shortest leash in terms of the taxi squad? Jordan Kyrou for forwards and Robert Bortuzzo for defenseman?
A: Kyrou doesn't have to go through waivers, so moving him (and eventually Mikkola, who also doesn't have to go through waivers) is easy. Among other players, it would be Mackenzie MacEachern, since he's the most likely to get through waivers (a second time). I don't think the Blues would want to risk putting Bortuzzo on waivers to move him to the taxi squad.