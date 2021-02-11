SHOULD PINSON STICK AROUND?

Q: You touched on the basketball seniors moving on, but what do you think about Pinson? He can be very good, but several times this years he's had games like last night. I think one day he could play in the NBA, but IMO another year would add to his maturing level. And him coming back would be a big help after potentially losing so many of the seniors.
A: Pinson has made a lot of strides, but physically I'm not sure he's strong enough to compete at that level night in and night out against grown men. He's not consistent enough defensively or as a 3-point shooter. A guy with his frame has to be a proficient 3-point shooter at the next level. And in his three-year career he's shooting just 32.5 percent, which is also his percentage this year. He’s just too streaky. Another year in college would be beneficial, but I’m not the one making that decision or facing the consequences of that choice.