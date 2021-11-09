Showing off St. Louis flavors

When new episodes of "Project Fire" begin airing in April on PBS stations, viewers will see some familiar faces and sights. That's because Season 4 of the series was filmed over two weeks at St. Louis Union Station, with guests including John Matthews of Pappy's Smokehouse, Loryn and Edo Nalic of Balkan Treat Box, Dave Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ and Russel Cunningham of St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Food writer Daniel Neman goes behind the scenes with host and grilling expert Steven Raichlen to get a taste of what's ahead.