When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 7 p.m. Nov. 28 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22-$33 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Shuler King may have made his name as a social media comedian, but he has far surpassed that limited moniker. He definitely brings it every time he hits the stage. By Kevin C. Johnson