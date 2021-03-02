 Skip to main content
Signs of spring
Good news, music fans: The Pageant will reopen April 3 with a concert by Jake's Leg. The venue has been closed for the winter, and this show — with pandemic safety precautions in effect — kicks off a new "Endeavor for Normalcy" series. More acts will follow. 

A few other headlines:

• The St. Louis Art Museum's "Art in Bloom" begins tomorrow with a full slate of virtual programming. 

Bottle Rockets, the long-running, alt-country roots-rock band based in St. Louis, is losing a member to retirement. 

• Han Lao, the Lao and Thai restaurant at 1250 Strassner Drive in Brentwood, has permanently closed.

• And today in Nashville, Dolly Parton got her vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vac-ciiiiine. Watch the video. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

