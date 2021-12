When 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 • Where St. Paul United Church of Christ, 3510 Giles Avenue • How much $25; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info gmcstl.org

The Gateway Men’s Chorus, led by artistic director Jon Garrett, kicks off its 35th anniversary season with its “Silent Nights & Candlelight” concert, which features joyous holiday music from all cultures. By Daniel Durchholz