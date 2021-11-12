Silversun Pickups, Zella Day

Alt-rock band Silversun Pickups is back with its latest album, “Widow’s Weeds.” The band recently shared its new song, “Toy Soldiers,” a remake of the Martika classic, produced by Butch Vig. “We were thinking about songs from the ’80s that we loved growing up, that had a big radio moment and was part of our cultural DNA, a song that you know right away when you hear it,” says the band’s Brian Aubert. “We thought of ‘Toy Soldiers’ as a great example of this and decided we should try and record it.” By Kevin C. Johnson