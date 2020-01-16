Sing ‘Gloria’ — or sing along with Green Day and O.A.R.

Fans already know Green Day will perform during the All-Star Game on Jan. 25. It’ll be a brief show during the first intermission, during which the band will perform “Fire, Ready, Aim,” the season's theme song for NBC Sports Wednesday Night Hockey.

Green Day also will perform a mini-concert outside, at 14th and Market streets, at the 5 p.m. pregame event Jan. 25. The rock band O.A.R. performs Jan. 24 at the NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event, which starts at 3:30 p.m. at the same location; fans can enter the area at 2:30.