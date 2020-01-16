You are the owner of this article.
Sing ‘Gloria’ — or sing along with Green Day and O.A.R.

Green Day at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in 2017 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

Fans already know Green Day will perform during the All-Star Game on Jan. 25. It’ll be a brief show during the first intermission, during which the band will perform “Fire, Ready, Aim,” the season's theme song for NBC Sports Wednesday Night Hockey.

Green Day also will perform a mini-concert outside, at 14th and Market streets, at the 5 p.m. pregame event Jan. 25. The rock band O.A.R. performs Jan. 24 at the NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event, which starts at 3:30 p.m. at the same location; fans can enter the area at 2:30.

2011 Orlando Calling Music Festival

Marc Roberge of O.A.R. performs in 2011 in Orlando, Fla.

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

Sports