Single most totally awesome baked good

Kouign Amann at Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com
No, we can’t pronounce it. We had to look up how to spell it. But the Kouign Amann (queen-ya-MAHN) at the James Beard Award semifinalist Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a layered, flaky masterpiece of culinary beauty. It consists entirely of pastry dough, butter and sugar, but you will not find a better combination of these three ingredients (or any ingredients) anywhere else in the region. Caramelized on top and buttery throughout, It is what we imagine heaven tastes like, only a little sweeter. DN
