Single most totally awesome baked good
0 comments

Single most totally awesome baked good

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Kouign Amann at Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com

No, we can’t pronounce it. We had to look up how to spell it. But the Kouign Amann (queen-ya-MAHN) at the James Beard Award semifinalist Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a layered, flaky masterpiece of culinary beauty. It consists entirely of pastry dough, butter and sugar, but you will not find a better combination of these three ingredients (or any ingredients) anywhere else in the region. Caramelized on top and buttery throughout, It is what we imagine heaven tastes like, only a little sweeter. DN

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports