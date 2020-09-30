Demetria Jackson has opened a storefront in downtown west for her bakery, which she launched as a delivery service in 2014. SistaGirl Sweets had become so busy, she says, that “I needed to broaden my horizons and take the leap of faith and get a storefront.”

Jackson says SistaGirl Sweets’ specialties are cheesecake and dessert jars, grab-and-go desserts packaged inside mason jars.

The brick-and-mortar location also features a new savory menu. The selection of soul-food fare includes fried chicken, meatloaf and smoked turkey legs as well as a vegetarian Cajun pasta and a vegan burger.

“I feel like you still should be able to eat good as a vegetarian,” Jackson says.

Where 1828 Washington Avenue • More info 314-571-9181; sistagirlsweets.com • Menu Desserts and soul food • Current services Dine-in; takeout; delivery • Hours noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)

