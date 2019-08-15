When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
The author of “Dead Man Walking” talks about her spiritual journey in her new book, “River of Fire.” Sister Helen Prejean says she went from praying for God to solve the world’s problems to taking an activist role herself. She has fought for poor people and against the death penalty and writes that she continues to accompany inmates on death row, including some she believes are innocent. By Jane Henderson