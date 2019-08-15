Subscribe for $3 for three months
Kathleen Lord, Don Knight, Helen Prejean

From left, Kathleen Lord, Don Knight, two of Richard Glossips's attorneys, and Sister Helen Prejean, a death penalty opponent, embrace outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester Okla., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, after the scheduled execution for Glossip was stayed. Glossip was twice convicted of ordering the killing of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City motel where he worked. His co-worker, Justin Sneed, was convicted of fatally beating Van Treese and was a key prosecution witness in Glossip's trials. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300

The author of “Dead Man Walking” talks about her spiritual journey in her new book, “River of Fire.” Sister Helen Prejean says she went from praying for God to solve the world’s problems to taking an activist role herself. She has fought for poor people and against the death penalty and writes that she continues to accompany inmates on death row, including some she believes are innocent. By Jane Henderson