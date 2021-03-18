 Skip to main content
Six Flags Spring Break Event
Six Flags Spring Break Event

Ms. Hy-C and the Fresh Start Band

Ms. Hy-C and the Fresh Start Band

 Photo by Carol Boss
The Six Flags' Screamin' Eagle

Riders react on board the Screamin' Eagle in 1976 at Six Flags St. Louis. The park celebrates 50 years in 2021.

When March 20-21, March 24-28 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much $24.99 and up • More info sixflags.com/stlouis

Six Flags kicks off its 50th-anniversary season this weekend with a Spring Break Event, where guests can enter the spring break zone each day (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and enjoy a bubble DJ dance party, swag giveaways, games and activities, interactive photo spots and food trucks. The park opens daily starting May 27, and its Hurricane Harbor water park opens May 29. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

