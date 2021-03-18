Six Flags Spring Break Event

When March 20-21, March 24-28 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much $24.99 and up • More info sixflags.com/stlouis
Six Flags kicks off its 50th-anniversary season this weekend with a Spring Break Event, where guests can enter the spring break zone each day (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and enjoy a bubble DJ dance party, swag giveaways, games and activities, interactive photo spots and food trucks. The park opens daily starting May 27, and its Hurricane Harbor water park opens May 29. By Valerie Schremp Hahn