Skillet, Adelita’s Way, Eva Under Fire
Skillet, Adelita's Way, Eva Under Fire

When 7 p.m. Oct. 22 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $32-$96; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Skillet hits the Pageant this weekend in advance of the rock band’s upcoming album, “Dominion,” featuring “Surviving the Game.” The new album, the band’s John Cooper says, “is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe. In some ways, it’s a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It’s time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off.” “Dominion” will be released in January. By Kevin C. Johnson

