SLAM Underground: Extra

When 7-10 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org
The St. Louis Art Museum’s monthly nighttime parties have a one-word theme, and this month’s is “extra.” As in, we get an extra day, so why not be a little extra and celebrate? Work for an A on an “extra credit gallery hunt,” spin the “Extra! Extra!” prize wheel and sit for an exaggerated portrait by caricature artists. DJ Makossa and the Opera Bell Band will provide the soundtrack. VSH
Valerie Schremp Hahn • 314-340-8246
@valeriehahn on Twitter