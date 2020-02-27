SLAM Underground: Extra
Building at St. Louis Art Museum

The sun sets over Forest Park and the St. Louis Art Museum's East Building on June 6, 2013. Reflected in the front windows is the statue of King Louis IX of France, which stands over Art Hill. 

When 7-10 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org

The St. Louis Art Museum’s monthly nighttime parties have a one-word theme, and this month’s is “extra.” As in, we get an extra day, so why not be a little extra and celebrate? Work for an A on an “extra credit gallery hunt,” spin the “Extra! Extra!” prize wheel and sit for an exaggerated portrait by caricature artists. DJ Makossa and the Opera Bell Band will provide the soundtrack. VSH

