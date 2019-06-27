Kick off #Pride Weekend at @StlArtMuseum's SLAM Underground.— Do314 (@Do314) June 24, 2019
This Friday. 7pm. FREE.
more info: https://t.co/DmHGzHxcDx pic.twitter.com/rB2eVdr3w2
When 7-10 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org
The St. Louis Art Museum gets Pride weekend started with a "SLAM Underground" event celebrating identity. Hear Black Tulip Chorale's tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, make pronoun buttons, dance to music by DJ Hood Bunny and Middle Class Fashion, and sip a signature "Show Your ID" cocktail. By Gabe Hartwig