SLIFF highlights

The 30th St. Louis International Film Festival gets underway tomorrow with a screening of "Procession," which makes its way to Netflix later this month. Another festival film worth checking out this week, "Target: St. Louis Vol. 1," explores the government's chemical tests at the former Pruitt-Igoe housing complex. St. Louis native Damien D. Smith returned home to make the film, and he will participate in a discussion after Friday's screening.
Nelly kept things hot during a chilly outdoor concert last night at Ballpark Village. The show was a celebration of the St. Louis rapper's 47th birthday. Music critic Kevin Johnson was there with photographer Jon Gitchoff.
And My Morning Jacket made up for lost time with a sprawling, psychedelic show at Stifel Theatre, also last night. Music writer Daniel Durchholz reviews the concert.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor