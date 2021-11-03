SLIFF highlights

The 30th St. Louis International Film Festival gets underway tomorrow with a screening of "Procession," which makes its way to Netflix later this month. Another festival film worth checking out this week, "Target: St. Louis Vol. 1," explores the government's chemical tests at the former Pruitt-Igoe housing complex. St. Louis native Damien D. Smith returned home to make the film, and he will participate in a discussion after Friday's screening.