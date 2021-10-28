SLIFF's hot tickets

For its 30th year — and its big return to in-person programming — the St. Louis International Film Festival has scored what its executive director is calling the best lineup ever. The hottest ticket: a screening of "American Underdog," about quarterback Kurt Warner of the Rams (remember them?), followed by a Q&A with Kurt and his wife, Brenda. Daniel Neman highlights other must-see SLIFF selections.
And last call to scare up some Halloween fun. Check our guide to haunted houses, parades, parties and more spooky events. Or settle in for horror movies on the sofa with our guide to streaming options.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor