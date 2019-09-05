When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Art Hill, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Stéphane Denève’s first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is the annual Forest Park concert on Art Hill. Denève and the SLSO will be joined by the In Unison Chorus, directed by Kevin McBeth, in a program that’s heavy on American music, including music with serious local ties, a sprinkling of music from Denève’s native France and Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture. The evening will end with John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and a fireworks display. By Sarah Bryan Miller