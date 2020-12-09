SLU breakthrough?

Q: Is SLU's win against LSU the biggest win the team has had under Travis Ford?
A: SLU's surprise A-10 tournament championship run was probably its most impressive accomplishment under Ford to this date, but as far as individual wins the LSU one ranks at or near the top. Ford is 0-7 against AP Top-25 teams during his time with SLU. That overtime home loss to Dayton last season still stings. LSU was just outside of the Top-25, and SLU handled the Tigers without Hashan French. People should not forget that. It was a big win that very well could have had an opponent with a number by its name if LSU had landed a few more preseason votes. That victory will look good to the NCAA Tournament committee.
