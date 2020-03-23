Small Business Support Program

No purchase is necessary to participate.
Promotion Period. Applications will be collected March 27, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. on May 8, 2020.
- Agreement to Official Rules. By participating in the Promotion, participant fully agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (also referred to as the "Sponsor"), which are final and binding in all respects. Failure to comply with the Official Rules will result in disqualification from the Promotion and forfeiture of any prize or of the right to any prize.
- Eligibility. The Promotion is open to US residents (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Florida, or any other jurisdiction where prohibited), who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, its parent company, Lee Enterprises, their subsidiaries and affiliates, or of other companies associated with the promotion of the Promotion, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. A potential winner may be requested to provide the Sponsor with proof of identity. Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the winners to only persons whose primary residence is within the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distribution area.
- Methods of application. To submit your business application, visit www.STLtoday.com/Support and follow the links and instructions to submit your entry information. Each application must complete the online entry form in accordance with the on-screen instructions. Automated entry of any kind strictly prohibited. Any applications suspected by the Sponsors to be fraudulent may be disqualified, at the Sponsors' sole discretion, and could affect the final standings prior to or after initial announcement of finalists. Registration must include a valid email address. Failure to submit all required information and in the manner required by these Official Rules may result in being disqualified.
- Selection of Winners. Businesses will be randomly selected prior to the advertising deadline of each free ad running in the Post-Dispatch and will be contacted by email and phone to claim their ad space.
- Marketing. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Promotion, including information on entrants obtained through the Promotion, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. By participating in the promotion, you agree to receive email updates from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A means to unsubscribe is included with every email.
- General Conditions. All federal, state, local, and municipal laws, and regulations apply. Void where prohibited. By participating in the Promotion, entrants agree to comply with and to be bound by the official rules and by all interpretations of the official rules by the Sponsor. Decisions of the Sponsor shall be final in all matters relating to the Promotion. reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Promotion at any time. This Promotion is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that an entrant is using the Promotion for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.
- Release. By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and its affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, officers, directors, employees, and members, from and against any claim or cause of action arising in connection with each entrant's participation and/or entry in the Promotion and/or each winner's receipt or use of any prize awarded in this Promotion.
- Sponsor. The Promotion is sponsored by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, whose decisions regarding the selection of Winners and all other aspects of the Promotion shall be final and binding on all persons in all respects. The Sponsor is not responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Promotion. If you have any questions regarding this please contact us at 314-340-8901 or email emills@post-dispatch.com.
