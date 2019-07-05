When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $29.50-$44.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
It’s never the wrong time to bone up on your black history, right? Amanda Seales brings it to the forefront of her comedy tour, presented game-show-style with audience participation. “It’s really a celebration disguised as a game show,” she says. “We don’t just talk about black culture. We revive, we challenge, we critique, we laugh.” Seales recently premiered her debut HBO special, “I Be Knowin,’” and is featured on HBO’s “Insecure.” She formerly was known as MTV VJ Amanda Diva. By Kevin C. Johnson