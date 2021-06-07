Sneak peek

 Skip to main content
The St. Louis area will soon have a new destination for concerts. The Factory at the District opens July 16 in Chesterfield. Take a peek inside the $23 million facility with pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson and photographer Jon Gitchoff. 

Also in the news today: 

• St. Louis native Ellie Kemper has apologized for her 1999 involvement in the Veiled Prophet ball, which drew criticism on Twitter last week. 

Joe Bonamassa, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Dar Williams, Counting Crows, Brian Regan, Patton Oswalt and Chris Stapleton announced shows coming to town. 

• The Red Lantern Night Market will feature Japanese food, drinks and culture this weekend at Mad Art Gallery. 

• And live theater is back! The Rep and St. Louis Shakespeare Festival both opened shows Friday night. Read reviews by critic Calvin Wilson. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

