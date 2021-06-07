Sneak peek

The St. Louis area will soon have a new destination for concerts. The Factory at the District opens July 16 in Chesterfield. Take a peek inside the $23 million facility with pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson and photographer Jon Gitchoff.

Also in the news today:

• St. Louis native Ellie Kemper has apologized for her 1999 involvement in the Veiled Prophet ball, which drew criticism on Twitter last week.

• Joe Bonamassa, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Dar Williams, Counting Crows, Brian Regan, Patton Oswalt and Chris Stapleton announced shows coming to town.

• The Red Lantern Night Market will feature Japanese food, drinks and culture this weekend at Mad Art Gallery.

• And live theater is back! The Rep and St. Louis Shakespeare Festival both opened shows Friday night. Read reviews by critic Calvin Wilson.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor