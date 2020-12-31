Q: Only one year removed from the Stanley Cup and still very competitive, the Blues didn't get many games scheduled on NBC or NBCSN. Do you think it was because they'll play so much on the west coast?
A: If you look at the NBC/NBCSN national schedules, one thing that stands out is they love teams in the Northeast. And Chicago and Detroit. I count two games from the west — Vegas vs. Colorado, and Colorado vs. the Blues — among NBC's 15 national games.
Why? Teams in the east get the better ratings. Last season, the only NBC national game that didn't involve Eastern Conference teams was the Winter Classic. It comes down to what gets people to watch. NBC doesn't view this as a survey course, where it’s going to expose you to all the teams so you can make an informed decision. NBC has numbers that say, if we show the Flyers and the Bruins or the Blackhawks and the Penguins, people are going to watch. And if we show the Wild and the Avalanche, they won't. That's just how it goes. NBC is paying money for this and needs to get it back. That's by selling ads for more money, which comes with higher ratings. NBC has reams of data on this. They know what works and what doesn't.