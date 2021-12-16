The Combo is a remarkable sandwich — all the more so for its relative simplicity. Take the classic combination of a fried egg, bacon and cheese, make sure the ingredients are top-notch (farm-fresh egg, smoked Newman Farm bacon, aged white cheddar on toasted sourdough) and add the vital, graceful accents of sea salt and honey. The Combo was already an essential part of the Tower Grove Farmers Market, and now business partners Chris Meyer and Mike Miller have given it a permanent home at Songbird, located just north of the Grove in Forest Park Southeast. Songbird’s menu isn’t expansive, but it just might tempt you away from the Combo with dishes like the sesame-seed bialy with buttery lox or the cotija-filled breakfast tamale.