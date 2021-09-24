Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra turn composer John Luther Adams’ “songbirdsongs” into an immersive experience, surrounding the audience seated in the Pulitzer’s outdoor “Park-Like” installation with the sounds of piccolos and percussion. Adams lived for 40 years in northern Alaska, and the piece is a reflection of his experience in the natural world “grounded in space, stillness and elemental forces.” Registration for the event is full, but there is a waitlist. By Daniel Durchholz