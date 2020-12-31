 Skip to main content
‘Soon We’ll Be Away From Here’
When 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 • Where Zoom (meeting ID: 811 7113 228; passcode: 833504) • How much Free • More info stlwritersgroup.com

Joe Hanrahan is a prolific playwright, and he’s already penned and presented one virtual play during the pandemic, “Come Together,” for the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. The St. Louis Writers Group presents his second, “Soon We’ll Be Away From Here,” Jan. 4 on Zoom. The story takes place in 1970 in London, where British intelligence agency MI5 must stop the sale of a cache of bombs. The cast includes Ryan Lawson-Maeske, David Wassilak, Michelle Hand, Shane Signorino and David H. Hawley. Hanrahan is the founder and artistic director of the Midnight Company. By Gabe Hartwig

