When 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday • Where Soulard Market Park, 730 Carroll Street • How much Free; food and drinks for sale; Bier Hall tickets are $20 • More info soulard-oktoberfest.com
Oktoberfest season continues with a celebration of German heritage in Soulard Market Park. In addition to food and beer, Soulard Oktoberfest will feature ax throwing, stein-holding competitions, and performances by the Schuhplattler Bavarian Dance Group, the Grammy-winning Brave Combo, the Deutschmeister Brass Band and the St. Louis Low Brass Collective. By Gabe Hartwig